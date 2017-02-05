Iran lifts entry ban on American wrestlers

Related News

Iran has lifted a ban on American wrestlers from entering the country for a World Cup competition.

The development was sequel to a court ruling in the U.S. which suspended a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, confirmed the new decision to the ISNA news agency on Sunday.

Iran had on Friday said it would deny the American team visas, in response to Mr. Trump’s controversial order to ban citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, from entering the US.

A Seattle district court had Friday suspended the ban after which Iran lifted its ban on the wrestlers.

A U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected a motion by the US Justice Department to immediately reinstate Trump’s ban.

The prestigious freestyle World Cup event takes place February 16 and 17 in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that wrestling is very popular in both countries.

American wrestlers have regularly competed in Iran, and Iranian wrestlers in the U.S., over the past two decades.

(dpa/NAN)