Iran won’t let foreigners interfere in defence affairs – Official

The Islamic Republic of Iran has said that it will not end its missile programme and it will not allow any foreigner interfere with its defence affairs.

Iranian Defence Minister, Hossein Dehghan said on Wednesday while confirming that the Islamic Republic tested a new missile.

He said that the new missile test did not contravene the country’s nuclear accord with world powers neither was it against the UN Security Council resolution endorsing the accord.

“The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs,” Mr. Dehghan said.

“The test did not violate the nuclear deal or the (U.N.) resolution 2231,” he said.

This is the first time Iran is testing a missile since Donald Trump took over as President of the United States of America. Iran has tested several missiles since the 2015 pact.

Mr. Trump during his campaign had promised to end Iran’s missiles programme

A U.S. official said on Monday that Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after travelling 630 miles (1,010 km).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif neither confirmed nor denied the U.S. report, but said on Tuesday that Tehran would never use its weapons to attack another country.

The U.N. Security Council resolution, adopted in a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear activities, “called upon” Iran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles “designed to” deliver nuclear weapons.

Critics say the language does not make this obligatory.