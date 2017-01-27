UK press poke fun as White House misspells May’s first name

Related News

A typographical error in a White House press office memo had the British media jesting on Friday that President Donald Trump might think he is meeting a glamour model after Prime Minister Theresa May’s name was misspelt.

May, will become the first foreign leader to meet Trump as U.S. president.

“In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May,’’ the memo read, dropping the ‘h’ from May’s first name, a mistake which was repeated two more times.

The diplomatic faux pas prompted the British press to go into overdrive.

The Twitter handle @RealTeresaMay belongs to a retired UK glamour model and in a bizarre twist, it has similarities to the president’s own Twitter handle of @realDonaldTrump.

The Independent reported that the “real’’ Teresa May has starred in pornographic films including one entitled “Whitehouse: The Sex Video’’.

The prime minister’s plans to reboot the “special relationship’’ between the two countries have already been met with some scepticism in Britain, with politicians voicing concerns that May will not stand up to Trump on issues including torture and climate change.

This is not Trump’s first run-in with a case of mistaken identity. A woman called Ivanka from the English coastal city of Brighton enjoyed a brief moment of internet fame after the president accidentally tweeted her instead of his daughter.

(dpa/NAN)