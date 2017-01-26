Trump: Mexico should cancel meeting if they won’t pay for wall

Related News

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his Mexican counterpart Enrique Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border.

“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico.

“It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with massive numbers… of jobs and companies lost.

“If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter

NAN reports that Mexico’s foreign minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday that in spite of pressure at home to scrap a summit between Messrs. Trump and Nieto fixed for Tuesday, January 31, “it is still on for now”.

Trump had signed new executive orders, including one authorising a wall on the U.S. southern border, just as a Mexican delegation led by Mr. Videgaray arrived at the White House for talks.

“The meeting between the two presidents in Washington next Tuesday is still confirmed,” Mr. Videgaray said. “The meeting, for now, is going forward.”

(Reuters/NAN)