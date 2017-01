Related News

A German Court sentenced a 16-year-old girl to six years jail on Thursday for an attack on a police officer.

The prosecutors described it as the first assault ordered by Islamic State in the country.

The teenager, identified as Safia S, was 15 years old when she slashed the police officer in the neck with a vegetable knife at the main railway station in Hanover in February 2016.

The 34-year-old policeman was severely injured but survived the attack. (dpa/NAN)