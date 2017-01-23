Trump withdraws U.S. from Trans-Pacific trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the executive order on withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership after signing it as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stands at his side in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Jan. 23, 2017 . REUTERS/
President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TGPP) trade deal on Monday in Washington.

This is in line with a promise made during his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Mr. Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning U.S. non-governmental organisations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

Mr. Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.” (Reuters/NAN)

