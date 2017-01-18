Iran rules out review of nuclear deal despite U.S. concerns

Related News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will not accept a review of its international nuclear deal, local media reported on Wednesday.

The international nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resolved Tehran’s decade-long controversial nuclear issue.

“Renegotiation of the deal is totally meaningless, and a return to the past is impossible,’’ Mr. Rouhani said in response to recent remarks by Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump’s choice as secretary of state.

Mr. Tillerson said in his Senate confirmation hearing that he recommends a “full review” of the nuclear deal with Iran.

“Mr. Donald Trump as President-elect of the U.S. has so far made some unsettling remarks about the JCPOA,’’ Mr. Rouhani said on Tuesday.

“However, negotiations have already been conducted, completed, and approved by the UN Security Council,’’ Mr. Rouhani stressed.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the U.S. and European Affairs, Takht Ravanchi, also said that Iran has reiterated several times that the nuclear dossier will not be opened again under any circumstances.

“Iran will not allow a renegotiation of the agreement.

“This stance is shared by the six world powers, including Russia, China, the U.S., Britain, France and Germany, who participated in diplomatic efforts with Iran on its nuclear program,’’ Mr. Ravanchi said.

Iran has repeatedly accused the U.S. of violating the JCPOA since its implementation in January 2016.

Iran and the six world powers reached an agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue in July 2015 which lifted the sanctions imposed upon Iran yet limited its nuclear program.

The deal limits Iran’s nuclear activities as it would take Tehran no less than a year to produce enough fissile materials to produce a nuclear weapon.

According to the agreed-upon deal, Iran will allow regular inspections of its facilities.

In return, the U.S. and the European Union suspended nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, and lifted past UN Security Council sanction resolutions.

Several U.S. legislators expressed concern over the deal, warning that Tehran could evade inspections and use the funds from sanction relief to destabilise the region.