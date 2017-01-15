Mosque torched in U.S.

Photo credit: The Seattle Times
Photo credit: The Seattle Times

A mosque was badly burnt in the United States on Saturday, CNN reports.

The police believe the fire was intentionally set.

The mosque, the Islamic Center of Eastside in Bellevue, Washington, was empty at the time of the fire.

“Crews were able to save half of the building,” CNN affiliate KCPQ reported..

“We have confirmed it was arson, but do not know a motive,” Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett was quoted as saying.

A suspect, Isaac Wilson, has since been charged with felony malicious mischief and is being investigated for arson.

The mosque has since been closed down due to the fire.

