Trump accuses Democrats, Republicans of plotting against him

The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has accused both Republicans and Democrats he called his political opponents of plotting against him.

Mr. Trump made the accusation in a series of tweets in an apparent reference to the ongoing screening of his cabinet nominees and allegations of links to Russian hacking to sway the November 8, 2016 presidential election in his favour.

One of Mr. Trump’s challengers for the Republican presidential nomination, Marco Rubio, had on Wednesday signalled his willingness to vote against confirming Trump’s Secretary of State nominee, Rex Tillerson.

This was after expressing disappointment with the former ExxonMobil boss “moral clarity” during his confirmation hearings.

“All of my cabinet nominees are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!

“It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued.

“Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives both Democrats and Republicans – fake news!

“Russia says nothing exists. Probably released by “Intelligence” even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!” Trump said in his tweets.

The incoming president also took on his fiercest opponent in the election, Democratic Hillary Clinton and the Democrats for complaining that the review of her email controversies by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hurt her favourable chance of winning the election.

“What are Hillary Clinton’s people complaining about with respect to the FBI.

“Based on the information they had, she should never have been allowed to run – guilty as hell.

“They were very nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm!” Trump said.

He stressed his resolve to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s affordable health insurance policy.

“The `unaffordable’ Care Act will soon be history!” Trump said.

(NAN)