Heathrow airport sets new record with 76 million passengers in 2016

Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest air travel hub, reported a new record of 76 million passengers in 2016.

John Holland-Kaye, the Airport’s Chief Executive, said on Wednesday in London that the record went up 1 per cent from 2015.

He said Heathrow Airport, the world’s sixth-busiest airport, handled 1.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2016, a rise of 3 per cent.

He added that “Heathrow celebrated 70 years as the country’s front door in 2016 and I’m proud that we were able to end this year on such a high note.

“Heathrow is Britain’s airport and we will continue to help our country to thrive for decades to come.”

The airport’s chief executive disclosed that the British Government approved

the expansion of Heathrow in October, which operates five terminals “even though

opponents are still challenging that decision.”

(dpa/NAN)