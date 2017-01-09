U.S. ship fires warning shots at Iranian Guard boats

Related News

A U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots at several patrol boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Gulf, the U.S. Defence Department said on Monday.

The shots were fired Sunday after four fast boats approached the U.S. destroyer Mahan at high speed, Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Davis said.

Before firing the three warning shots, the crew of the U.S. ship attempted to make contact with the Iranians over the radio, but received no response, Davis said.

Davis accused the Iranian Guard of actions that were “unsafe and unprofessional.’’

White House spokesperson Josh Earnest echoed Davis’ comments, saying that “the behaviour is unacceptable.’’

There have been multiple incidents involving the U.S. military and the Revolutionary Guard in the Gulf.

The Pentagon said there were 35 such incidents last year, 23 in 2015.

State Department spokesperson John Kirby said there had been no communication between the U.S. and Iran on the diplomatic front.

(dpa/NAN)