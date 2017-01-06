U.S. House breaks with Obama, condemns UN resolution on Israeli settlements

Related News

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning a UN resolution last month on the expansion of Israeli settlements.

The vote on the House resolution was 342 in favour and 80 against, with four Democrats voting “present”, indicating they did not wish to vote either way.

The UN resolution on December 23 condemned Israeli settlement building and demanded a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank.

The U.S. allowed a UN resolution to pass by abstaining, exposing an unusual rift between the two allies.

The UN Security Council adopted the resolution with the support of the other 14 council members.

It called the Israeli settlements a violation of international law and an obstacle to implementing a two-state solution.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump harshly criticised the UN resolution, saying it would make Middle East peace negotiations more difficult. (dpa/NAN)