U.S. House breaks with Obama, condemns UN resolution on Israeli settlements

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning a UN resolution last month on the expansion of Israeli settlements.

The vote on the House resolution was 342 in favour and 80 against, with four Democrats voting “present”, indicating they did not wish to vote either way.

The UN resolution on December 23 condemned Israeli settlement building and demanded a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank.

The U.S. allowed a UN resolution to pass by abstaining, exposing an unusual rift between the two allies.

The UN Security Council adopted the resolution with the support of the other 14 council members.

It called the Israeli settlements a violation of international law and an obstacle to implementing a two-state solution.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump harshly criticised the UN resolution, saying it would make Middle East peace negotiations more difficult. (dpa/NAN)

  • Watch man

    The congress should go beyond this and recognize the Israeli occupation of their over 3,000yrs old land. Obama should also be rebuked for posturing a cowardly behavior by not vetoing the resolution.

  • Muhammad

    The State of Israel today is far ahead of the mindset of the Orthodox Jews resident in Jerusalem . Trump will come to learn that wisely or painfully with time . The challenge of invitation to plan their reproduction , participate in the compulsory military service scheme and leave off the taxes paid by all the others are closer to the galant resolution of the Security Council .
    The expensive game of paying and acting in the United States for building a stressful nation in our globalization course is not with the majority humans who are making living possible in Israel .