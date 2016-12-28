Russian Foreign Ministry says embassy in Damascus shelled

syria

The Russian Embassy in Damascus was shelled on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow says.

The attack, which apparently did not cause any major damage, was the “latest provocation by extremists,’’ the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack was a “confirmation that they (the perpetrators) intend to continue to commit acts of terror and violence to support an atmosphere of fear among the peaceful residents of the Syrian capital,” the ministry says.

There is an “urgent need to quickly eliminate all such hotbeds of terrorism,’’ it says.

(dpa/NAN)

