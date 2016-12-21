Germany names Berlin attack suspect, offers €100,000 reward

Related News

German authorities on Wednesday named the suspect in the Christmas market truck attack as Anis Amri, and offered a reward of up to 100,000 Euros (104,000 dollars) for information leading to his arrest.

The 24-year-old Tunisian, who had three aliases and came to Germany in July 2015, is the subject of a Europe-wide manhunt as the main suspect in the attack, which killed 12 people and injured another 48.

He was described in official papers as 1.78 metres tall, weighing about 75 kilograms with black hair and brown eyes.

Amri was already under investigation in Germany on suspicion of planning a serious act of violence.

(dpa/NAN)