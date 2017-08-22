Senegal reinstates Qatar ambassador, hopes for end to Gulf feud

Senegal has reinstated its ambassador to Qatar in a bid to encourage the resolution of a dispute between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies and Doha, the foreign ministry said.

Senegal recalled its ambassador on June 7 along with other African countries such as Chad and Niger who followed suit and also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, whose charities funnel millions of dollars in aid money to the region.

“With this act, Senegal strongly encourages efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis between Qatar and neighbouring countries,” said Foreign Minister Mankeur Ndiaye in a statement.

The majority Sunni country and Western ally has in the past shown support for Saudi Arabia by offering to send troops in 2015 to back a Saudi-led coalition fighting a Houthi rebellion.

More recently, President Macky Sall attended a high-profile visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Riyadh in May.

(Reuters/NAN)

