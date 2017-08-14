Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack – Foreign Minister

Related News

Two Canadians were among 18 killed in an attack on a Burkina Faso restaurant, Canadian Foreign Minister, Chrystia Freeland, said on Monday.

She gave no information regarding the victims’ identities.

Suspected Islamist militants opened fire on patrons at a restaurant in the capital of Ouagadougou, killing at least 18 people and wounding several others.

The incident happened late Sunday when suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a popular Turkish restaurant in the country’s capital.

Ms. Freeland said “the heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack.”

She said Canadian consular officials are working hard to provide assistance to the families of the victims.

Local authorities say other foreigners killed include two Kuwaitis and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey.

Seven Burkina Faso citizens were also killed and authorities said three other victims had not yet been identified.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which continued into the early hours of Monday.

The attack brought back painful memories of the January 2016 attack at another cafe that left 30 people dead.

Six Canadians were also among those killed in that attack.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It shares a northern border with Mali, which has long battled Islamic extremists.

“Canada strongly condemns the attack,” said spokeswoman, Brittany Venhola-Fletcher.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the terror attacks in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.”

(Reuters/NAN)