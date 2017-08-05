Senegal: Sall’s party wins clear majority

President of Senegal, Macky Sall [Photo: CGTN Africa]
President of Senegal, Macky Sall [Photo: CGTN Africa]

President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition in Senegal has won a large parliamentary majority, according to official provisional results, following an election last Sunday that opposition leaders say was tainted by fraud.

Mr. Sall’s ruling coalition took 125 seats in the 165-seat National Assembly after winning nearly 50 percent of the vote, according to the results announced on national television late on Friday.

The coalition of 91-year-old former president Abdoulaye Wade, whom Mr. Sall defeated in a 2012 presidential election that cemented Senegal’s reputation as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, won 19 seats.

A coalition led by jailed Dakar mayor, Khalifa Sall, won seven seats.

Last Sunday’s vote was marred by delays in issuing biometric identity cards that prevented hundreds of voters from casting their ballots, part of what opposition leaders said was an intensifying clampdown on political opposition.

