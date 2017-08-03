Torture probe: Ex-Gambian minister to remain in Swiss jail

Yahya Jammeh [Photo credit: REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly (GAMBIA)]
Yahya Jammeh [Photo credit: REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly (GAMBIA)]

A former Gambian interior minister, Ousman Sonko, will remain in a Swiss jail for another three months after the country’s Attorney-General broadened an investigation into whether he committed crimes against humanity.

Mr. Sonko has been in pre-trial custody since January after the Geneva-based legal group Trial International filed a criminal complaint accusing him of having personally taken part in torture.

The attorney-general’s office said it had since expanded its probe beyond the original allegations after hearing testimony from witnesses and after additional complaints were lodged against Sonko.

Mr. Sonko was interior minister from 2006 to 2016, when he fled to Sweden and thence to Switzerland, where he applied for asylum in November and was taken into police custody in January.

He served under authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile after losing an election to Adama Barrow in December.

Mr. Jammeh has denied allegations of torture and killing opponents during his 22 years in power.

The attorney-general’s office said Mr. Barrow’s government is in contact with Swiss authorities following Switzerland’s request for legal assistance on Sonko’s case.

Mr. Sonko’s lawyer in Switzerland, Phillippe Currat, did not immediately respond to e-mail from Reuters seeking comment on Thursday morning.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.