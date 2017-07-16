Eight dead, 49 injured in Senegal stadium stampede

At least eight people have died in a stampede at a football stadium in Senegal.

Fighting erupted between rival fans at the end of Saturday’s League Cup Final between Stade de Mbour and Union Sportive Ouakam at Demba Diop stadium in Dakar.

With the score 1-1 after 90 minutes, Stade de Mbour scored in the first period of extra time to win 2-1.

The violence erupted at the final whistle.

According to the BBC, police fired tear gas at the clashing supporters who were throwing projectiles, including stones at others which led to panic, a stampede, and collapse of the wall.

At least 49 people were seriously injured in the stampede.

A spokesman for the country’s President, Macky Sall, said campaign for upcoming elections would be suspended on Sunday as a mark of respect, and that there should be “punishments serving as a warning.”

