Ghanaian President names new Central Bank Governor two days after incumbent’s exit

Three months after he was inaugurated, President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a new governor for Ghana’s Central Bank.

He is Ernest Addison, an Economist. He takes over from Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, who tendered his resignation from the bank on March 29 about 11 months after being appointed.

According to a statement by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications in the Presidency, the president after receiving the outgoing governor’s letter decided to appoint a replacement.

The incoming governor had served as Director of Research in the bank between 2003 and 2011 and Chief Economist for the West Africa Monetary Institute from 2001 to 2002.

Until his appointment, he was a leading regional economist of the African Development Bank at its Southern Africa Resource Centre.

(Xinhua/NAN)