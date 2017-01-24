Gambia’s National Assembly revokes state of emergency

Gambia’s National Assembly on Tuesday revoked a state of emergency declared by former leader Yahya Jammeh in an attempt to stay in power.

The move comes shortly before President Adama Barrow returns to Gambia from neighbouring Senegal, where he sought refuge for security reasons.

West African troops are meanwhile securing the capital, Banjul, in preparation for Mr. Barrow’s arrival.

Mr. Jammeh, who ruled the small West African nation for 22 years with an iron fist, caused weeks of political impasse when he refused to step down after losing the Dec. 1 presidential election to Barrow.

Mr. Jammeh left for Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, after weeks of pressure from West African leaders to step down. (dpa/NAN)

