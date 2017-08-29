Ugandan govt. begins hunt for porn users, sets aside $500 million

Related News

Ugandan Ethics Minister, Simon Lokodo, said on Tuesday that a committee to eradicate pornography in the country had started work.

Mr. Lokodo said the government blamed sexually explicit materials for everything, from drug abuse to homosexuality.

The minister said the nation would invest roughly 500 million dollars yearly to stop “one of the deadliest moral diseases in the country”.

Mr. Lokodo, a former Catholic priest, blamed porn for “escalating cases of drug abuse among youths, incest, teenage pregnancy and abortion, homosexuality and lesbianism and defilement.”

“The nine-member investigate team will be outfitted with “top-end gadgets” to monitor or intercept the downloading, watching, sharing or transmission of pornographic material.

“In addition, inspectors will be assigned to conduct on-the-spot checks for pornographic material.

“The team will also be supported by 30 to 40 technical and administrative staff and anyone caught distributing or using pornographic material would be handed over to the police,’’ the minister said.

(dpa/NAN)