Death toll in Egypt train collision rises to 49

Officials say the number of people who died in a two-train collision in the suburbs of the Egyptian city of Alexandria has increased to 49.

Local authorities also confirmed that 123 people were injured, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported Saturday citing local officials.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the friends and families of the victims in a statement on the ministry’s official website.

On Friday, local media earlier reported citing the Egyptian health ministry that at least 36 people were killed and over 120 were injured.

Other reports also suggested that some 179 people were injured.

One of the trains was traveling from Cairo, and the other from Port Said.

Authorities said as a result of the collision, several train cars derailed and overturned.

According to local authorities, a mistake by the operator of a semaphore caused the accident.

Egypt’s Prosecutor-General Nabil Sadiq reportedly ordered an urgent investigation into the collision.(Sputnik/NAN)

