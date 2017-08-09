Four Egyptian police officers killed in Sinai attack

Egyptian Army soldiers patrol in northern Sinai, Egypt, Tuesday, May 21, 2013. Credit: AP
Four Egyptian police officers have been shot dead on Wednesday by suspected militants in restive Northern Sinai.

Gunmen forced the policemen’s car to stop and shot them dead, a security source told dpa on condition of anonymity.

The assailants fled the scene.

The attack took place in al-Arish, the capital city of northern Sinai.

The four were killed execution-style after they were forced out of their vehicle, witnesses said.

There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Egypt has seen a series of deadly attacks, mainly targeting security forces and the country’s Christian minority, since the army’s overthrow in 2013 of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi following mass protests against his rule.

Most of the attacks were claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State extremist militia. (dpa/NAN)

