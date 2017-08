Related News

Kenya will sell five-year and 10-year Treasury bonds worth a total 30 billion shillings ($289 million) this month, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank said in a statement it would receive bids for the bonds between August 7 and 22 and auction the two bonds on Aug. 23.

The five-year bond will have a market-determined coupon, while the reopened 10-year bond has a 12.966 per cent coupon, the central bank said.

(Reuters/NAN)