Kenya Airways cancels flights over pilots’ protest

Kenya Airways cancelled an unspecified number of flights on Monday after pilots refused to take up some shifts, the airline said.

Kenya Airways said in a statement in Nairobi that the airline had, however, made alternative arrangements to take care of all passengers.

“We have cancelled and combined some flights to manage the situation and to ensure our affected guests are taken care of,” the airline said.

The disruptions at the carrier, which says it carries 12,000 passengers a day, started over the weekend.

The reason for a “go-slow” action taken by the pilots was not immediately known.

The union that represents them, KALPA, went on strike last year demanding the exit of the then board chairman and chief executive.

KALPA officials did not return Reuters calls seeking immediate comment.

(Reuters/NAN)

