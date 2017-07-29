Gunmen attack Kenyan Deputy President’s residence

Kenyan Deputy President, William Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President, William Ruto

Gunmen attacked Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in the western town of Eldoret on Saturday when Mr. Ruto and his family were absent, local television stations reported.

A police officer guarding the residence was wounded, KTN News reported. NTV News said gunshots could still be heard from the scene.

NTV News also showed footage of heavily armed officers at the scene responding to the attack.

Police and officials from Ruto’s office were not available for immediate comment.

The incident comes some 10 days before Kenya’s presidential, legislative and regional county representative elections on Aug. 8.

Mr. Ruto is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate.

Kenyatta is seeking a second and final term in office.

The motive of the attack was unclear.

Typically the deputy president’s residences are heavily guarded by an elite paramilitary police unit.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.