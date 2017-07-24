Five Kenyan teenagers to fly to Google HQ after inventing anti-FGM app

Google Headquarters [Photo Credit: Android Headlines]
Google Headquarters [Photo Credit: Android Headlines]

Five Kenyan girls are to be flown to Google headquarters in California, U.S.A, after inventing “I-cut”, an app to end Female Genital Mutilation, FGM.

I-cut connects girls at risk of FGM with rescue centres and gives legal and medical help to those who have been cut.

Organisers say the five teenagers, aged 15 to 17, are the only Africans selected to take part in this year’s international Technovation competition, where girls develop mobile apps to end problems in their communities.

Organisers say the girls could win $15,000 if they win.

“FGM is a big problem affecting girls worldwide. It is a problem we want to solve,” Stacy Owino, one of the contestants told the media, before flying to the U.S. on August 6.

She said the experience will change their lives.

“Whether we win or not, our perspective of the world and the possibilities it has will change for the better,” Owino said.

UNFPA says one in four Kenyan women and girls have undergone FGM, which involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia, even though it is illegal in the East African nation.

UNICEF also said that 200 million girls and women alive today in 30 countries around the world have been subjected to FMG, a range of procedures that can cause extreme physical and psychological pain, prolonged bleeding, HIV, infertility and death.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    Congrats. In Nigeria, they will be suicide bombers. When you introduce the education and skill that will produce such genius, our Northern brothers will invoke Federal Character. Give them the opportunity on lowest entry mark, they will end being child mothers.