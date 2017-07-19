Police to protect lawmaker critic of South African President‎ Zuma

South Africa President, Jacob Zuma. AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
South Africa’s parliament has ordered police protection for a legislator who has received death threats after criticising President Jacob Zuma, broadcaster eNCA reported Wednesday.

Makhosi Khoza, a fierce critic of Mr. Zuma and of corruption within the ruling African National Congress, had reported threats saying she only had 21 days left to live.

It is not known who was behind the threats.

“A security assessment confirmed the existence of a threat and parliament would work with police to protect Khoza,” eNCA quoted a parliamentary statement as saying.

The threats did not dissuade Ms. Khoza from again criticising Mr. Zuma on Nelson Mandela Day, when South Africa marked the birthday of its late first democratic president.

She called the president “a dishonourable and disgraceful leader’’ and urged him to step down.

A string of corruption scandals involving Mr. Zuma has divided the ANC and made its support plunge.

The party suffered its heaviest defeat so far in the August 2016 local elections, when it lost its majorities in two major cities, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth.

The scandals have prompted the opposition to try to oust Mr. Zuma, who will face a no-confidence vote in parliament on August 8.

