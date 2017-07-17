Cameroonian govt says 30 people missing after military boat sinks

Cameroon

The Cameroonian Government said 30 people were missing after a boat belonging to a military unit sank off the coast on Sunday.

According to a statement from the president’s office, the logistics boat belonged to the Rapid Intervention Brigade, which has fought Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram in recent years.

Authorities said the boat was carrying 37 people when it capsized early Sunday morning.

The presidency said three soldiers were rescued but 34 passengers were still unaccounted for.

The government said the accident, at the northern end of the coast near the village of Debunsha, is believed to have been caused by rough waters but investigations were underway to learn more.

Cameroon has deployed thousands of soldiers to its Far North region to beat back a Boko Haram insurgency that has killed more than 20,000 people in the Lake Chad region and displaced more than 2.7 million.

The militant group has repeatedly attacked Cameroon. Last month, two children carrying explosives killed at least nine people when they blew themselves up near a camp for displaced persons.

(Reuters/NAN)

