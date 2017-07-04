Egypt’s parliament approves three-month further state of emergency

Related News

The Egyptian parliament on Tuesday approved a three-month extension of a state of emergency due to the security challenges facing the country, official MENA news agency reported.

The parliament speaker said this during a general session on Tuesday in Cairo.

The speaker said that he had been informed by the prime minister of the decision of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to extend the nationwide state of emergency for another three months.

The extension will commence on Monday evening, July 10.

Mr. al-Sisi imposed the first three-month nationwide state of emergency in April following twin bombings at two churches in northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria killed at least 47 and wounded more than 120.

A similar suicide bombing at a Cairo church in December 2016 killed at least 28 worshippers.

Egypt has been suffering a rising wave of terrorist activities following the military removal of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule.

(Xinhua/NAN)