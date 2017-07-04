Egypt’s parliament approves three-month further state of emergency

The Egyptian parliament on Tuesday approved a three-month extension of a state of emergency due to the security challenges facing the country, official MENA news agency reported.
The parliament speaker said this during a general session on Tuesday in Cairo.
The speaker said that he had been informed by the prime minister of the decision of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to extend the nationwide state of emergency for another three months.
The extension will commence on Monday evening, July 10.
Mr. al-Sisi imposed the first three-month nationwide state of emergency in April following twin bombings at two churches in northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria killed at least 47 and wounded more than 120.
A similar suicide bombing at a Cairo church in December 2016 killed at least 28 worshippers.
Egypt has been suffering a rising wave of terrorist activities following the military removal of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule.
(Xinhua/NAN)