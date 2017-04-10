France, Germany to provide security aid to five African Countries

Malian Army
Malian Army

Germany and France planned to provide equipment and training to five African states, Defence Ministers of the two European countries said at a meeting in Berlin on Monday.

The two countries would provide security aid through a joint front against terrorism.

“Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad also known as the Sahel G5 are the focus of the initiative.

“The goal is to get them to a point where they would be “strong enough in the future to better safeguard their own security,’’ German Defence Minister,’’ Ursula von der Leyen, said.

The French Defence Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, added that Europe’s security was also being defended in the Sahel.

The Sahel typically refers to a band of Africa wedged between the Sahara and the continent’s savannah lands.

The five states, which set up the Sahel G5 as a counter terrorism organisation earlier this year, aim to cooperate on development and security.

Northern Mali and neighbouring areas are seen as havens for rebels and Islamist terrorists.

A lack of security in the region has driven the movement of refugees towards Europe.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.