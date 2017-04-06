South Africa’s former deputy finance minister resigns from parliament

South Africa’s former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, has resigned as a legislator for the ruling African National Congress (ANC), dealing another blow to the embattled party, the broadcaster eNCA reported Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma sacked Mr. Jonas on March 30 together with the finance minister, Pravin Gordhan.

The two had enjoyed the confidence of investors, and their sacking sent the rand into free fall. The rating agency Standard and Poor’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status.

Mr. Zuma’s move sparked calls for him to step down and threatened to split the ANC.

But the party rallied behind the president again on Wednesday, with ANC secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, saying the party accepted that Mr. Zuma had fired Mr. Gordhan because the relationship between the two had broken down.

(dpa/NAN)

