Al-Shabaab militants abduct 4 aid workers in Southern Somalia

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants kidnapped four World Health Organisation, WHO, workers in southern Somalia on Tuesday, police said.

A police officer said the four workers, all Somalis, were working on a polio vaccination exercise underway in Somalia for the UN health agency.

The officer, who did not want to be identified, said the four were abducted by militants in Gedo region as they were travelling in a vehicle near the town of Luuq.

“They were abducted on Tuesday near the town of Luuq by suspected Al-Shabaab militants while travelling in a car but the reason for the abduction is not clear,” the officer said.

He said negotiations were underway to secure the release of the workers by local elders who established contacts with the militants. There was no immediate comment from the WHO.

Al-Shabaab, which is fighting to topple the Western-backed government, has been targeting humanitarian workers for political gain, sometimes demanding ransom in order to free the hostages.

The humanitarian community says the volatile security situation continues to impact on civilian lives and create a challenging environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

(Xinhua/NAN)

