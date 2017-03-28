Plane crash kills six people in eastern Zimbabwe

Plane crash on Tuesday killed six people in eastern Zimbabwe near the border with Mozambique, a state-owned newspaper reported.
The Herald newspaper said the Mozambican-registered eight-seater plane crashed into the Vumba mountains near the Mozambican border, with witnesses blaming bad weather.
Four of the passengers were directors of a Mozambican company that has operations in Zimbabwe, while the two crew members were a father and son.
The Herald said an air force helicopter had airlifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.
(Reuters/NAN)