Plane crash kills six people in eastern Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe plane crash
Zimbabwe plane crash

Plane crash on Tuesday killed six people in eastern Zimbabwe near the border with Mozambique, a state-owned newspaper reported.

The Herald newspaper said the Mozambican-registered eight-seater plane crashed into the Vumba mountains near the Mozambican border, with witnesses blaming bad weather.

Four of the passengers were directors of a Mozambican company that has operations in Zimbabwe, while the two crew members were a father and son.

The Herald said an air force helicopter had airlifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.