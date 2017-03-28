EU court lifts travel ban on Gaddafi’s daughter

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Tuesday ordered that a travel ban imposed on the daughter of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi be lifted.

The EU had imposed sanctions during the Libyan revolution in February 2011, banning Mr. Gaddafi and members of his family from entering or transiting through EU member states.

The travel ban was renewed in June 2014.

The ban was challenged by Mr. Gaddafi’s daughter, Aisha, who currently lives in Oman with her family.

The ECJ said the European Council had justified the ban by citing the involvement of Gaddafi loyalists in the use of force, repression and violent attack against civilians.

The court found that not enough information as to Aisha Gaddafi’s “individual, specific and concrete role,” was made available to support the ban.

