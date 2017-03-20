South Africa customs confiscate sex drugs worth $1.6 million

Customs officials at the Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg [Photo Credit: Raw Story]
Customs officials at the Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg [Photo Credit: Raw Story]

South African airport customs officials on Monday confiscated male sexual enhancement tablets worth $1.63 million en route to Swaziland from India.

The revenue service said customs officers found 80,000 tablets and 126,000 oral jellies in transit sheds at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport.

The pills were wrapped in brown sacks sent from Mumbai.

“These tablets are restricted and controlled substances and must have permits when being imported,” the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said in a statement.

“The shipment has been handed over to the Medical Council of South Africa for further investigation.”

SARS spokesman Sandile Memela said the police would investigate who had sent the pills and the intended recipient.

(Reuters/NAN)

