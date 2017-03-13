Garbage dump landslide kills 35 in Ethiopian capital

Ethiopian dump site
Ethiopian dump site

A landslide at a huge garbage dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa killed 35 people who were searching for food and other goods there, an official said on Monday.

Hundreds of people rely on the 50-year-old Reppi dump, the city’s only landfill site, to survive.

They sift through the garbage for food, as well as items they can sell like recyclable metal.

Local authority spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges said: “We have been scouring the site in search of victims ever since an accidental landslide occurred at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“The corpses of 35 victims have been recovered so far, while two others were pulled out alive.”

She said that 28 people were injured, two seriously.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.