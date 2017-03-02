Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak acquitted over protesters’ killings in 2011 uprising

Related News

Six years after the uprising that ended his rule, former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak. has been acquitted of involvement in the killings of hundreds of protesters in 2011.

According to Al-jazeera, The Court of Cassation’s final ruling on Thursday could see the ailing 88-year-old walk free.

He has been tried mainly for two things: his role in the killing protesters in the 18 days of the January 25 revolution and also for corruption.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 but an appeals court ordered a retrial, which dismissed the charges two years later.

He arrived the court on Thursday on a stretcher.

He has been confined to a military hospital, despite having completed a three-year sentence for embezzlement.

A judge decreed in May 2015 that Mr. Mubarak should be released from detention.

However, the government of President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi was reportedly reluctant to free him because of the public backlash that might accompany such a move.

Mr. al-Sisi served as Mr. Mubarak’s military intelligence chief and led the military’s overthrow of his democratically elected successor, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013.

In all, nearly 900 people are believed to have been killed as security forces sought to stop protests in Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and other cities around Egypt during the 18-day uprising that forced Mr. Mubarak to resign after 30 years in power.

He denied ordering the killing of the protesters and insisted that history would judge him as a patriot who served his country selflessly.

Mr. Mubarak’s first retrial was ordered in 2013. A judge dropped the charge altogether the following year, but the Court of Cassation ordered a second retrial.

Mr. Mubarak’s former interior minister, Habib al-Adly, and four of his aides were also acquitted of the same charge on Thursday.

Most of the charges brought against Mr. Mubarak’s government’s members have been dismissed while the country still recovers from the aftermath of the uprising.

He remained defiant throughout his trial.