Illegal migrants in Morocco storm Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Some 250 illegal African migrants stormed through the fence border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Friday, local authorities said.

A statement from the authorities in the Moroccan city of Fnideq said 10 police officers and 20 migrants were injured in the incident.

The police arrested 110 of the migrants, it added.

Reports say tens of thousands of sub-Saharan African illegal migrants in Morocco try to reach Europe to seek a better life every year.

Over the past few years, however, Morocco has adopted a strict policy for illegal migrants to enter Europe, but opened a door for regularizing their status in the country.

Last December, Morocco launched the second phase of a national campaign to regularize illegal migrants in the country, after the first phase granted 25,000 people legal status.

(Xinhua/NAN)