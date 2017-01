Related News

One Moroccan was killed and three others wounded in Sunday’s attack on a mosque in the Canadian city of Quebec, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources at Morocco’s consulate in Quebec, Hespress news site said that one of the wounded was in critical condition.

The mosque attack in Quebec left six dead and eight others wounded.

A Canadian political science student was charged on Monday with six counts of murder over the shooting spree.

(Xinhua/NAN)