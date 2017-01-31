AU re-admits Morocco

Related News

Morocco was on Monday readmitted into the African Union at the 28th AU summit of Head of States and Government in Addis Ababa.

Morocco left the organisation in 1984, after AU recognised the independence of Western Sahara, regarded by Morocco as part of its historic territory.

Western Sahara is also known as Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as member of the organisation.

Morocco reunites with its African family 33 years after its withdrawal from the Organization of African Unity (currently the AU).

Nigeria official at the meeting said that Nigeria was pleased with admittance of Morocco on the basis that Morocco must tolerate SADR membership.

There was however said to be a heated debate among opponents and proponents of Morocco’s request to become member of the AU.

The debate took place during the closed-door session during which the AU member addressed Morocco’s application to rejoin pan-African organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first step towards returning to the African Union was made last July.

During the 27th summit of the African Union held in July 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda, King Mohammed VI addressed a letter to the summit, in which he stated Morocco’s intention to rejoin the AU.

“By returning to the African family, Morocco aims to keep up its commitment to Africa and strengthen its involvement in all matters it feels strongly about.

Morocco pledges to make constructive contributions to the AU agenda and activities,” the Sovereign had said.

(NAN)