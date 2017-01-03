Zambia cuts fuel prices

petrol station fuel

Zambian energy regulator says retail fuel prices will fall from midnight on Tuesday due to subdued oil prices and a stronger kwacha currency.

The authority said in Lusaka that price of petrol would be reduced to 12.50 kwacha from 13.70 kwacha (about 9 per cent reduction) and diesel would drop to 10.72 kwacha per litre from 11.40 kwacha per litre (about 6 per cent decrease).

In October last year, Zambia hiked the retail price of petrol by nearly 39 per cent, while the price of diesel increased by 33 per cent.
(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.