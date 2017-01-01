Burundi’s environment minister assassinated

A gunman has killed environment minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru in the conflict-ridden East African nation of Burundi, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The minister was shot dead with a pistol in the early hours of Sunday in the streets of the Rohero neighbourhood in the capital, Bujumbura, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said on Twitter.

The police arrested a woman over her alleged involvement in the assassination, the spokesman added.

Burundi has been suffering from ongoing political violence since President Pierre Nkurunziza won a third term in office in July 2015 elections, despite the constitutional two-term limit.

Hundreds of people have been killed by police and armed opposition groups in the violence.

(dpa/NAN)

