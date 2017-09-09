Hurricane Katia hits Mexico’s Veracruz State

Related News

A storm, Hurricane Katia, ‎hit the working-class beach resort of Tecolutla in Veracruz on the Mexican Gulf coast,the United States National Hurricane Center, NHC, said, Friday.

NHC said the hurricane lost some strength before it landed about 115 miles (185 km) northwest of the port city of Veracruz as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).

Category 1 is the NHC’s weakest hurricane designation while Category 5 is the strongest. Storms of Category 3 and above are defined as major hurricanes.

The storm was expected to weaken rapidly over the next day, the NHC said.

Mexico is still facing the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, Thursday night, which claimed the lives of at least 61 people and posed to be the strongest to strike the country in more than 80 years.

The earthquake tore through buildings and forced mass evacuations in the poor southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, prompting alerts as far as Southeast Asia.

The 8.1 magnitude quake off the southern coast was stronger than a devastating 1985 temblor that flattened swathes of Mexico City and killed thousands.

Oaxacan town of Juchitan bore the brunt of the disaster as sections of the town hall, a hotel, a church, a bar and other buildings were reduced rubbles.

The tremor also shook Mexico City Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Reuters reports show that there are three hurricanes in the Atlantic currently.

Hurricane Irma hit Cuba, Friday, as a Category 5 storm. After the death of 21 people in the eastern Caribbean and left catastrophic destruction in its wake, millions of Florida residents were ordered to evacuate. It is recorded as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century,

Hurricane Jose continued to gather strength far out in the Atlantic and it was nearing Category 5 strength as it churned about 435 miles (700 km) east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Veracruz state officials said in a statement on Friday that the storm could cause landslides and flooding, and urged people living below hills and slopes to be prepared to evacuate.

The head of Mexico’s national emergency services, Luis Felipe said that hurricane Katia has “worrying characteristics” because it is very slow-moving and could dump a lot of rain on areas that have been flooded in recent weeks.