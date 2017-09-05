Putin calls tougher North Korea sanctions senseless, warns of ‘global catastrophe’

Related News

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would be counter-productive.

The Russian leader also said threats of military action could trigger “a global catastrophe”.

Putin, speaking after a BRICs summit in China, criticised U.S. diplomacy in the crisis and renewed his call for talks, saying Pyongyang would not halt its missile testing programme until it felt secure.

“Russia condemns North Korea’s exercises, we consider that they are a provocation … (But) ramping up military hysteria will lead to nothing good. It could lead to a global catastrophe,” he said.

“There’s no other path apart from a peaceful one.’’

Putin was speaking after South Korea said an agreement with the U.S. to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to the North Korea threat after Pyongyang conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test two days ago.

Russia, which shares a border with North Korea, has repeatedly joined China in calling for negotiations with Pyongyang, suggesting that the U.S. and South Korea halt all major war games in exchange for North Korea halting its testing programme.

While describing additional sanctions as “the road to nowhere”, Putin said Russia was prepared to discuss “some details” around the issue, without elaborating.

Putin also lashed out at the U.S., saying it was preposterous for Washington to ask for Moscow’s help with North Korea after sanctioning Russian companies whom U.S. officials accused of violating North Korea sanctions.

“It’s ridiculous to put us on the same sanctions list as North Korea and then ask for our help in imposing sanctions on North Korea,” said Putin.

“This is being done by people, who mix up Australia with Austria,” he added.

Vladamir Putin, Photo: foxnews.com

The U.S. has floated the idea of requiring all countries to cut economic links with North Korea to try to strong-arm Pyongyang into changing its behaviour.

In Moscow’s case, that would mean stop using North Korean labourers, tens of thousands of whom work in Russia, and halting fuel supplies to Pyongyang.

Russia has so far refused to contemplate doing either.

(Reuters/NAN)