Qatar says will restore full diplomatic ties with Iran

Qatar said on Thursday it will restore full diplomatic ties with Iran, in defiance of four Arab countries that have demanded Doha cuts all relations with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, have said they will only ease a diplomatic and economic boycott on the small Gulf country after it severs its ties with Iran.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said its ambassador to Tehran will resume his diplomatic duties, 20 months after the country recalled the envoy to protest an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran by Iranian demonstrators angered by Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

“Qatar looks forward to strengthening ties with the Islamic republic of Iran in all fields,” read the statement, without providing a date for the envoy’s return.

The announcement was made shortly after Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif ways to boost bilateral relations.

The move comes amid a regional dispute, which began in June when the four other countries cut ties and transportation links with Qatar because of its alleged support for terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

It also comes one week after Saudi Arabia praised an intervention by a member of the Qatari royal family, whose brother was ousted from power by the current ruler’s grandfather.

Abdullah Ali is the brother of Ahmad Al Thani, who was the emir of Qatar from 1960 to 1972, when the current ruler Tamim Hamad’s grandfather ousted him from power.

Abdullah, who has met both Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Salman, has been portrayed in both Saudi and Egyptian media as a possible replacement for the current ruler Tamim.

After the meeting, Saudi Arabia opened its land border with Qatar, which was closed in June, to allow Qatari pilgrims into the country ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, set to begin on Aug. 30.

To restore relations with Qatar, the Arab quartet said it must: downgrade ties with Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival; halt its support for Islamist groups; and shut down Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

In July, Saudi Arabia warned that any closer ties between Doha and Tehran “would only invite more troubles for Qatar.”

(dpa/NAN)