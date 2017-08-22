Woman killed in same spot sister died 24 years ago

Malta on Map. [Photo credit: Operation World]
Malta on Map. [Photo credit: Operation World]

A woman was killed in a car crash in Malta few metres away from the same spot where her sister died in a similar accident 24 years ago, local media reported on Tuesday.

Janie Turner, 45, died on Sunday from the marble memorial plaque marking the site where her younger sister, Carmen who was then aged 17, was killed in a 1993 traffic accident near Mgarr village.

The younger sister’s accident had also happened on a Sunday in August 1993.

Both victims were passengers.

“As long as I remember, Janie has always spoken fondly of her late sister,” her friend Romina Borg told the Times of Malta.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.