Woman killed in same spot sister died 24 years ago

A woman was killed in a car crash in Malta few metres away from the same spot where her sister died in a similar accident 24 years ago, local media reported on Tuesday.

Janie Turner, 45, died on Sunday from the marble memorial plaque marking the site where her younger sister, Carmen who was then aged 17, was killed in a 1993 traffic accident near Mgarr village.

The younger sister’s accident had also happened on a Sunday in August 1993.

Both victims were passengers.

“As long as I remember, Janie has always spoken fondly of her late sister,” her friend Romina Borg told the Times of Malta.

(dpa/NAN)