UPDATED: Death toll rises in Barcelona terror attack

Related News

The death toll from the Barcelona terror attack has increased to 13, CNN quotes government officials as saying.

Local police have confirmed that the incident was a terror attack and one suspect has been arrested.

The incident occurred near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a police spokesperson.

According to CNN, 13 persons have been confirmed dead while 50 people were injured with many of them in serious conditions in hospital.

The Catalan police have told everyone in the vicinity to remain inside until told otherwise.

Reuters reported that local emergency services requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident.

Police told people to avoid the area.