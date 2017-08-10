FBI searches home of Trump campaign chairman

Related News

The FBI has searched the home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

“FBI agents executed search warrant at one of Mr Manafort’s residences.

“Mr Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,” FBI spokesman, Jason Maloni, said on Wednesday.

Agents raided Manafort’s Virginia home before dawn on July 26, a day after he met privately with the Senate Intelligence Committee, and seized documents and other materials, the Washington Post reported.

Manafort, a Washington lobbyist, had headed Trump’s presidential bid from June to August 2016.

He was interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee about his campaign contacts with Russia and provided documents to congressional investigators.

Manafort stepped down as Trump’s campaign chief after allegations that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

He is presently a key figure in the Justice Department’s probe into Russian election meddling.

Manafort participated in a June 2016 meeting with Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr and son-in-law Jared Kushner with a Russian lawyer in an apparent bid to acquire damaging information about presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

(dpa/NAN)